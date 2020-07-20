Baltimore public schools delay in-person classes for fall

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s public school system has announced it will delay the start of in-person classes for students this…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s public school system has announced it will delay the start of in-person classes for students this fall.

The decision was announced Monday by Sonja Santelise, the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools.

She says in a letter that there has been a discomfort among students and families about reopening the schools in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Santelises has also asked the school board to delay the start of the school year to September 8 to allow staff more time for training.

She says an update on the reopening plans will be provided by October 16.

