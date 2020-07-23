CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Baltimore prosecutor asks city to investigate her finances

The Associated Press

July 23, 2020, 10:45 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has asked the city’s Inspector General’s Office to investigate her travel and financial disclosures.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the unusual request comes as Mosby draws criticism for her trips and business arrangements.

Mosby had filed financial disclosure statements that revealed she has incorporated three news businesses and traveled at least 20 times for events over the past two years. Her travels included trips abroad.

The total costs of the trips was tens of thousands of dollars and was covered by outside organizations. Mosby has defended the travel and her new businesses. She said most of her trips to legal conferences and seminars were paid for by organizations, not taxpayers.

