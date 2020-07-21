CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Baltimore police officer pleads guilty to child porn charge

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 4:27 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possessing child pornography.

James Robert Wissmann IV, 35, will be sentenced to at least four years in prison if a judge accepts his plea agreement with federal prosecutors, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release. U.S. District Judge George Russell III is scheduled to sentence Wissmann on Oct. 15.

Baltimore Police Department officials suspended Wissmann last July after investigators searched his home.

Wissmann used fake names to create at least seven accounts on a mobile application that enabled him and other users to share child pornography and discuss the sexual exploitation of children, Hur’s office said.

In October 2018, the application reported Wissmann’s activity to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

