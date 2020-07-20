Baltimore Police academy closes after positive virus tests

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Police Department announced Monday that its training academy has been closed after four trainees and…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Police Department announced Monday that its training academy has been closed after four trainees and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

News outlets report that the department stopped in-person training Friday and transitioned recruits to online learning following confirmation of the cases.

Officials said the academy facility at the University of Baltimore is being cleaned.

As of Monday, 65 Baltimore Police employees have tested positive for the virus since March and 42 employees who may have been exposed are currently quarantined.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officials are researching solutions that will allow the department to resume training.

