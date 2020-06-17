Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Man charged in…

Police: Man charged in death of longtime radio announcer

The Associated Press

June 17, 2020, 10:02 AM

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say they’ve charged a man with murder in the death of longtime Gospel radio announcer Tyra Womack.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Richard Sylvester Green was arrested Tuesday.

He’s accused of killing the former WEAA-FM announcer outside her home on June 10. Green faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related counts.

Police said Green’s shooting of Womack appears to have stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

Womack had also gone by the name Tyra Phillips professionally.

She worked at WEAA as a program announcer on the “Gospel Grace” program.

