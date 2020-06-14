Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police clear Baltimore hotel…

Police clear Baltimore hotel floors after report of shooting

The Associated Press

June 14, 2020, 4:50 PM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police cleared several floors of a downtown hotel Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting.

The Baltimore Sun reports that officers were sent to the Radisson Hotel at about 7:05 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said a man at the hotel said he was shot in the arm.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody, but no additional details about the suspect or the victim were released.

Monroe said several floors were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

A hotel representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

