Police: 3 killed after crashing carjacked vehicle into bus

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say three people were killed when they crashed a car thought to have been hijacked into a bus.

News outlets report officers received a call about a carjacking involving a white BMW at around 9:41 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives found the vehicle in the Northwest District and called for marked police cruisers to stop the vehicle.

Police said the driver stepped on the gas when he saw police and turned onto the 5200 block of Wabash Avenue.

The MTA bus driver told investigators the BMW hit the bus as it turned onto Eldorado Avenue from Wabash Avenue.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt.

