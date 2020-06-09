Mosby wins primary for Baltimore city council president

Maryland State Del. Nick Mosby has won the Democratic primary for Baltimore City Council president.

BALTIMORE (AP) — State Del. Nick Mosby has won the Democratic primary for Baltimore City Council president.

Mosby told The Baltimore Sun it’s time to work on behalf of Baltimore residents after he clinched his party’s nomination Monday night.

The husband of the city’s top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, won with 41% of the vote.

He faces Republican Jovani Patterson in November’s election in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

News outlets report that in the city comptroller’s race, Councilman Bill Henry declared victory over incumbent Joan Pratt, who has held the office since 1995.

She said she’ll comment once all the votes are counted.

