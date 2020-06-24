Maryland: Gun buyers should expect background check delays

BALTIMORE — Authorities in Maryland say gun buyers should expect delays for background checks because of a “catastrophic hardware failure”…

BALTIMORE — Authorities in Maryland say gun buyers should expect delays for background checks because of a “catastrophic hardware failure” to a state data system.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the hardware failure has interrupted the ability of the Maryland State Police to fulfill background checks for regulated firearm purchase applications, handgun qualification license applications and state wear-and-carry permit applications.

The state police said applications to buy firearms from a dealer will likely take longer than the required seven-day wait period.

State police spokesman Greg Shipley says the hardware failure is preventing the agency from accessing all databases that are used in the process.

