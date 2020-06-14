Five people hurt in overnight shooting in Baltimore

Police in Baltimore say five people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say five people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

The Baltimore Sun reports that officers were sent to the Fells Point neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting at about 1:15 a.m.

They found two 28-year-old women and a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals for what appeared to be non-fatal gunshot wound injuries, police said.

A short time later, police were sent to area hospitals to investigate a report of a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man seeking treatment.

Investigators said they believe the two men were also shot during the same incident.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.