Financier accused of spending on sex-trafficking business

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a Baltimore financier of spending more than $90,000 on a sex-trafficking business.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release on Thursday that 64-year-old Charles “Chuck” Nabit, who owns the Westport Group LLC, was arrested Wednesday and released after posting a property bond.

Nabit’s arrest grew out of charges against an alleged trafficker who was records show was indicted in October after an investigation that began in Howard County.

According to the criminal complaint, commercial sex workers trafficked by Deangelo Johnson told investigators that Nabit used a cash app to pay Johnson directly for sex acts, and investigators documented 52 occasions beginning in March 2019.

