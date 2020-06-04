Home » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-Baltimore police official sues…

Ex-Baltimore police official sues over firing, document

The Associated Press

June 4, 2020, 9:36 AM

BALTIMORE — A former top police deputy in Baltimore has sued top police officials in the city over his firing last year.

The Baltimore Sun reports former Baltimore Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte filed a lawsuit in U.S. district court last week claiming three officers retaliated against him by leaking an expunged domestic violence document on social media after he disciplined a subordinate.

The lawsuit says the leaked document was about a “baseless” case between Bonaparte and his wife.

It also says Bonaparte was the subject of racial discrimination and was denied a letter of good standing. He is seeking more than $525,000 in damages.

