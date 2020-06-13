Home » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-Baltimore Mayor Dixon concedes…

Ex-Baltimore Mayor Dixon concedes primary to council president Scott

The Associated Press

June 13, 2020, 8:33 PM

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon on Saturday formally conceded the Democratic primary race, offering congratulations to City Council President Brandon Scott.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Scott edged out a victory by just over 3,100 votes.

Dixon’s campaign had raised concerns about the execution of this election — Maryland’s first attempt at using mostly mail-in voting  — but Dixon said she will not pursue a recount.

This was Dixon’s second attempt at a political comeback after being forced from office amid a public corruption scandal. She was defeated in 2016 by then-state Sen. Catherine Pugh.

