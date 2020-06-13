Ex-Baltimore Mayor Dixon concedes primary to council president Scott

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon on Saturday formally conceded the Democratic primary race, offering congratulations to City Council President Brandon Scott.

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon on Saturday formally conceded the Democratic primary race, offering congratulations to City Council President Brandon Scott.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Scott edged out a victory by just over 3,100 votes.

Dixon’s campaign had raised concerns about the execution of this election — Maryland’s first attempt at using mostly mail-in voting — but Dixon said she will not pursue a recount.

This was Dixon’s second attempt at a political comeback after being forced from office amid a public corruption scandal. She was defeated in 2016 by then-state Sen. Catherine Pugh.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.