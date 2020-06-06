Dixon maintains lead in Baltimore Democratic mayoral primary

Updated election returns show former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon maintaining her lead in the city’s Democratic primary as she seeks to regain her office.

Numbers updated Saturday by the state board of elections show Dixon with just under 30 percent of the vote. City Council president Brandon Scott trailed with 26 percent.

The new numbers show Dixon’s lead has shrunk slightly from Wednesday, when she led by roughly six percentage points.

The Baltimore Sun estimated that about two-thirds of the ballots have been counted.

The winner of the primary is considered a prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city.

