Disgraced former Baltimore mayor to report to prison Friday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor will report to a federal prison in Alabama on Friday. The Baltimore Sun…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor will report to a federal prison in Alabama on Friday. The Baltimore Sun reports Catherine Pugh was en route to the state Thursday.

She was sentenced in February to three years in prison in a public corruption scandal over the sales of her self-published children’s books that touted exercise and nutrition.

The 70-year-old Pugh will report to the federal correctional institution in Aliceville, Alabama, about 100 miles southwest of Birmingham.

She was originally ordered to surrender April 13, but she received extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned under pressure in May 2019

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.