Democratic Baltimore mayoral race too close to call

The race for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor was too close to call Tuesday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The race for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor is too close to call. After polls closed Tuesday, the city’s Board of Elections released mail-in votes received through late last week. But the slim margin of votes between the leading candidates made the race too close for The Associated Press to call without in-person vote counts and the outstanding mail-in ballots. Based the nearly 76,000 votes that were counted, Former Mayor Sheila Dixon was leading, followed by City Council President Brandon Scott and former U.S. Treasury Department Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Mary Miller. More than 20 Democratic candidates were on the ballot for the primarily mail-in election.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.