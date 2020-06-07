Count shows Brandon Scott cutting into Sheila Dixon’s lead in Baltimore mayoral race

Scott and Dixon are now separated by fewer than 2,000 votes, but it's unclear how many ballots remain to be counted.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott continues to cut into the lead of former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon as the ballot count drags on in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. Numbers updated late Saturday night by the state board of elections show Dixon with 29 percent of the vote and Scott with 27.5 percent of the vote. They are now separated by fewer than 2,000 votes. Dixon’s lead has continued to shrink from a six-point lead Wednesday. The winner of the primary is considered a prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city. It is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted.

