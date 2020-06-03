Baltimore voters lean to former mayor when times were better

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore mayor who could point to a time in her tenure when crime was lower…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore mayor who could point to a time in her tenure when crime was lower is leading in her comeback bid.

Sheila Dixon’s lead over City Council President Brandon Scott was holding after additional results were released Wednesday, but the race was still too close to call.

Dixon’s lead came despite a scandal ending her previous tenure in office.

Maryland political observers and voters say Dixon’s clear campaign message that crime was lower during her administration that ended in 2010 was significant in a crowded primary at a time when the coronavirus made it hard for lesser-known challengers to break from the pack.

