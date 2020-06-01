Baltimore praises peaceful protests, decides against curfew

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young decided against imposing a citywide curfew Sunday as a large group of people marched through downtown peacefully and the city did not see the kind of destruction and violence seen in other protests around the country.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police and city leaders said they remained vigilant as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died last week in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him down and kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air.

Young said the city welcomes people who protest peacefully, but will arrest people who throw bricks at storefront windows or destroy police vehicles.

