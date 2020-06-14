Baltimore police officer shot while dispersing large party

The officer was in stable condition after being taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for surgery.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer was shot early Sunday morning while he and other officers were attempting to break up a large party.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the officer was in stable condition after being taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for surgery. City Council President Brandon Scott said the shooting highlights the difficult job of policing during the coronavirus epidemic, with social distancing guidelines still in effect throughout Maryland.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspected gunman was arrested at the scene and that the wounded officer helped make the arrest. Police did not identify the suspect.

