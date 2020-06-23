Baltimore police investigate death of 1-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl after police said doctors noticed the child’s…

The Baltimore Sun reports officials said Kylia Moore died June 20. Officers were initially called to a Yale Heights home in southwest Baltimore for a report of a child who was unconscious and vomiting.

When the officers arrived, they found medics were already tending to the child.

Police said the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital, were doctors noticed slight bruising to the child’s head before she died.

A suspect hasn’t been identified so far.

