Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police investigate death…

Baltimore police investigate death of 1-year-old girl

The Associated Press

June 23, 2020, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl after police said doctors noticed the child’s head was bruised.

The Baltimore Sun reports officials said Kylia Moore died June 20. Officers were initially called to a Yale Heights home in southwest Baltimore for a report of a child who was unconscious and vomiting.

When the officers arrived, they found medics were already tending to the child.

Police said the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital, were doctors noticed slight bruising to the child’s head before she died.

A suspect hasn’t been identified so far.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up