Baltimore police investigate death of 1-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl after police said doctors noticed the child’s head was bruised.
The Baltimore Sun reports officials said Kylia Moore died June 20. Officers were initially called to a Yale Heights home in southwest Baltimore for a report of a child who was unconscious and vomiting.
When the officers arrived, they found medics were already tending to the child.
Police said the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital, were doctors noticed slight bruising to the child’s head before she died.
A suspect hasn’t been identified so far.
