Attempted murder charge in shooting of Baltimore officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore-area man has been charged with attempted murder of a city police officer after a weekend shooting.

Baltimore Police said Monday that 30-year-old Christopher Earl of Milford Mill was arrested Sunday after the shooting in the early morning hours in West Baltimore.

The officer, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized.

He was reported in stable condition Sunday after undergoing surgery. Police say he was shot after he and other officers were attempting to break up a large party.

City officials say officers have been placed in a difficult situation trying to break up big parties that aren’t permitted because of the coronavirus.

