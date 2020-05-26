Wanted suspect arrested in slaying of missing Maryland man

Maryland State Police say they've arrested a suspect who was wanted on murder charges in the death of a missing man found slain in the woods on the Eastern Shore.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland State Police say they’ve arrested a suspect who was wanted on murder charges in the death of a missing man found slain in the woods on the Eastern Shore.

The agency said it had been searching for 29-year-old James A. Reddick Jr. for more than a week before taking him into custody on Saturday.

News outlets report that 25-year-old Deontae V. Belcher was found dead from gunshot wounds in a wooded area of Cambridge on May 1.

Reddick was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, robbery and gun offenses in connection with the death.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

