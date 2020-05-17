Home » Baltimore, MD News » Utility proposes 2-year rate…

Utility proposes 2-year rate freeze, subsequent 8% hike

The Associated Press

May 17, 2020, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility is proposing to regulators a plan to freeze customers’ base rates for the next two years and then raise them by about 8% in 2023 in an effort to provide economic relief to those feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. made the proposal to the Maryland Public Service Commission this week.

The Baltimore Sun reported it would result in an increase of $12.87 on the average customer’s monthly bill in 2023.

The utility’s estimates show the average customer’s bill after the planned increase will still be more than 20% lower than in 2008.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up