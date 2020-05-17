Utility proposes 2-year rate freeze, subsequent 8% hike

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility is proposing to regulators a plan to freeze customers’ base rates for…

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility is proposing to regulators a plan to freeze customers’ base rates for the next two years and then raise them by about 8% in 2023 in an effort to provide economic relief to those feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. made the proposal to the Maryland Public Service Commission this week.

The Baltimore Sun reported it would result in an increase of $12.87 on the average customer’s monthly bill in 2023.

The utility’s estimates show the average customer’s bill after the planned increase will still be more than 20% lower than in 2008.

