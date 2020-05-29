Report: Baltimore employees fired for taking improper trips

A report from the Baltimore inspector general said two city employees were fired after falsified obituaries to receive bereavement leave and vacationing during scheduled work days.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A report from the Baltimore inspector general said two city employees were fired after an investigation revealed they falsified obituaries to receive bereavement leave and were pictured vacationing on days they were supposed to be working or on sick leave.

The report, released Wednesday, alleges the two public works employees took a family cruise and a trip Ocean City, Maryland, among other destinations, while submitting incorrect time sheets or misusing paid leaves.

The investigation began after officials found the two had submitted fabricated requests for bereavement leave, and a funeral home determined obituaries included had been falsified.

The Baltimore Sun reports the department is working to recoup the funds.

