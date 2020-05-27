Officer shot in Baltimore, police searching for suspect

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore police say a police officer has been hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries after he was…

Police tweeted that the shooting occurred in the 1,000 block of Light Street in the heart of Federal Hill on Tuesday night.

Police say the officer was following an erratic driver when the suspect crashed into a parked car and escaped on foot.

Police say the officer followed behind the suspect on foot before the suspect turned around and shot at him.

Officials say the bullet did not harm any of the officer’s organs, and noted that he is alert and talking.

