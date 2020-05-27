Home » Baltimore, MD News » Former Md. student accused…

Former Md. student accused of trying to run over college worker

The Associated Press

May 27, 2020, 10:02 AM

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say officers have arrested a former college student who tried to run over a school staff member with his car.

Baltimore County officers were called to Ner Israel Rabbinical College in Pikesville around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The agency said a caller reported someone was trying to run people over with a black Nissan.

Police chased the suspect and broke a car window to arrest him after he refused to comply with orders. Investigators said the suspect was a former student at the college and was targeting a staff member. The worker wasn’t injured, but one Baltimore County officer involved in the arrest was taken to a hospital.

