Concern for Baltimore homeless as 1 official is on leave, 1 left job

BALTIMORE — Advocates for the homeless in Baltimore have expressed concerns that two of the city’s top homeless services officials are on leave or no longer on the job during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports Jerrianne Anthony, the mayor’s director of homeless service, has been on paid personal leave while the person who occupied the deputy director position in the office has left the job.

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. Young says two aides are overseeing the office during Anthony’s leave.

Housing advocates told the Sun the changes in the office were troubling and less than optimal during the virus outbreak. The mayor said the city will take care if its homeless population.

