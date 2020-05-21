Baltimore mayor criticizes Trump’s planned Memorial Day trip

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Baltimore is criticizing President Donald Trump’s planned visit to the city this Memorial Day…

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young says the trip will send a conflicting message to residents about stay-at-home directives and cost taxpayers money at a time when revenues are on the decline.

The president and first lady Melania Trump are set to visit Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine on Monday.

The visit is set to come just over a week after Maryland began to lift some of its stay-at-home restrictions because of the coronavirus, but the directives have not been eased in Baltimore.

