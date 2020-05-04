Baltimore billboard vandalized with ‘Cancel Rent’ graffiti

A billboard that features Baltimore’s mayor has been vandalized with the words “Cancel Rent” as well as a vulgarity directed at the police.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the vandalized billboard follows in the wake of many people losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Young announced he would be running for mayor, the billboard, at the corner of North Ave. and North Charles Street, has featured the mayor’s face and the words, “Bernard C. ‘Jack’ Young, Baltimore’s Mayor.” https://t.co/jxY06nZJoJ — Baltimore Beat (@baltbeat) May 4, 2020

Many people have called for rent and mortgage payments to be suspended. The billboard graffiti also touched on long-standing tensions in the city with law enforcement.

The billboard includes a photo of Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and is located above his campaign headquarters.

A spokesman for the mayor said he is aware of the vandalism but focused on the health and safety of Baltimore’s residents.

