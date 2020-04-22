Police: Foul play involved in missing 72-year-old’s death

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say they think foul play was involved in the death of a missing 72-year-old woman whose…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say they think foul play was involved in the death of a missing 72-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a Baltimore home.

The department said officers were called to the North Baltimore home around 5 p.m. to follow up on a missing persons report.

Police said they discovered the body of Lillian Herndon inside and “obvious signs of foul play” at the scene.

The department didn’t comment further on the circumstances leading to the woman’s death, but officials said homicide detectives are pursuing leads.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.