Maryland releases some youths from detention facilities

BALTIMORE — Maryland has released about 200 youths from state juvenile detention facilities because of concerns about the coronavirus. The…

BALTIMORE — Maryland has released about 200 youths from state juvenile detention facilities because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that nearly a third of the state’s detained juvenile population was reduced.

The releases were announced by Maryland’s secretary of juvenile services during a virtual meeting of the House of Delegates’ Judiciary Committee.

Secretary Sam J. Abed said the releases were in response to court rulings that emphasized the need to keep kids safe during the pandemic.

Those who were released were mostly being held on nonviolent and misdemeanor charges.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.