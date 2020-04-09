Home » Baltimore, MD News » Group sues Baltimore Police…

Group sues Baltimore Police over planned aerial surveillance

The Associated Press

April 9, 2020, 2:25 PM

A grassroots think tank in Baltimore has filed a federal lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and its leader over a planned crime-fighting pilot program that will use airplanes equipped with cameras to create a visual record of everything that can be seen in the streets below.

The group, Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, in the lawsuit argues the program should not proceed because it infringes people’s reasonable expectation of privacy regarding their movements, results in indiscriminate searches without a warrant, and breaks people’s right to gather freely.

Under program, three airplanes will collect images of the city to help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.

