Group sues Baltimore Police over planned aerial surveillance

A grassroots think tank in Baltimore has filed a federal lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and its leader over a planned crime-fighting pilot program that will use airplanes equipped with cameras to create a visual record of everything that can be seen in the streets below.

The group, Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, in the lawsuit argues the program should not proceed because it infringes people’s reasonable expectation of privacy regarding their movements, results in indiscriminate searches without a warrant, and breaks people’s right to gather freely.

Under program, three airplanes will collect images of the city to help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.

