Funeral industry concerned about guidance, protective gear

BALTIMORE — Workers in Maryland’s funeral industry say they lack sufficient guidance and equipment as the death toll from the coronavirus begins to rise in the state.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that hundreds of people have been killed by the virus and many more expected.

People in the funeral business point out that they can be exposed to COVID-19 through dead bodies or the families of the dead.

Some funeral directors and crematory operators say they’re concerned about shortages of personal protective equipment for embalmers and other postmortem care workers.

