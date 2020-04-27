Home » Baltimore, MD News » Field hospital set to…

Field hospital set to open at Baltimore Convention Center amid coronavirus crisis

The Associated Press

April 27, 2020, 10:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 250-bed field hospital is set to open in the Baltimore Convention Center this week to treat patients who are finishing their recoveries from the coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins Medicine and University of Maryland Medical Center announced over the weekend that the site would open Monday.

Officials said it will accept patients from the two systems’ medical centers who have tested positive for the coronavirus but do not require intensive care.

Patients from other nearby hospitals could be admitted later on.

News outlets report that work on the center began about a month ago after Md. Gov. Larry Hogan announced a plan to help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

More Coronavirus News

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up