Dozens released from Baltimore jails, prisons

BALTIMORE — Dozens of inmates have been released from jails and prisons in Baltimore in the past two weeks during new or accelerated bail hearings.

The actions come as judiciary leaders nationwide decide whether lowering jail populations would blunt the spread of COVID-19.

Those freed in Baltimore were considered by prosecutors to be low-risk offenders who would not post a public safety threat.

Maryland health officials have reported more than 3,100 positive COVID-19 cases and at least 53 deaths as of Saturday.

