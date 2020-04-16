Baltimore officer charged with lying to feds on drug deal

BALTIMORE — Federal authorities have charged a 15th Baltimore police officer in connection with allegations of corruption by a rogue…

BALTIMORE — Federal authorities have charged a 15th Baltimore police officer in connection with allegations of corruption by a rogue police unit.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said Wednesday Victor Rivera was charged with lying to federal investigators about selling a portion of cocaine he helped seize in 2009.

Prosecutors say Rivera, who retired in March, was paid $20,000 after selling three kilograms of cocaine to a confidential informant.

They say Rivera shared the money he got from the drug deal with two other detectives who were with him.

One of the officers has been charged with lying to investigators in the same case last month.

