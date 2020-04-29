Arabbers deliver donated chicken to Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — Several pounds of free frozen chicken have been delivered to residents of Baltimore’s west side by street…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Several pounds of free frozen chicken have been delivered to residents of Baltimore’s west side by street vendors who normally sell produce from horse-drawn carts.

Baltimore-based distributor Holly Poultry donated 2,000 pounds of chicken to the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Community Engagement Center to assist residents for whom it may be difficult to go to a grocery store amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The center partnered with the Southwest Baltimore’s Arabber Preservation Society to deliver the chicken door to door Wednesday.

Arabber Anthony Savoy wore blue disposable gloves and a face mask as he pulled his horse-drawn cart and yelled “free chicken.”

