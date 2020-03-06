Police report: Squeegee worker breaks window, hits woman

A police report shows a woman in Baltimore was knocked to the ground by a squeegee worker on a scooter when she got out of her vehicle after he broke the rear window.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A police report shows a woman in Baltimore was knocked to the ground by a squeegee worker on a scooter when she got out of her vehicle after he broke the rear window.

The woman told police on Thursday that the man broke the window when she attempted to drive away after being approached by a group cleaning windshields. The police report shows she got out of her minivan to take photographs of the group, but the suspect got on a scooter, ran into her and knocked her to the ground.

She was taken to a hospital with a scrape and large contusion on her leg.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.