Police: Baltimore hospital patient fatally stabbed by teen

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police told the Baltimore Sun that a 15-year-old psychiatric patient at a hospital fatally stabbed a patient recovering from surgery in a room down the hall.

Baltimore police told the newspaper the attack happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Authorities say the teenage patient escaped from his room, entered the room of the female patient and attacked her with an object. She died from her injures Thursday, and authorities took the 15-year-old into custody.

The newspaper says the medical center didn’t provide additional information on the attack, but said in a statement that officials were cooperating with police.

