Maryland man gets 13 years in prison for cocaine, guns

A Maryland man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on cocaine distribution and firearms charges.

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on cocaine distribution and firearms charges.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Friday that Takii Nikeya Smith was considered by federal authorities to be a “large-scale cocaine supplier on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”

He was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Federal authorities said they conducted an extensive investigation into Smith.

They said they recovered large quantities of cocaine as well as a 9mm pistol, a .40-caliber pistol and an AR-15 rifle. He also had $347,000 in cash in a vacuum-sealed bag.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.