BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze that sent flames shooting through the steeple of a church that traces its origins back more than 150 years. Photos of the fire posted by the Baltimore City Fire Department on Twitter showed orange flames coming from and then toppling the steeple of the Urban Bible Fellowship Church. No injuries were reported. A church website described it as a nondenominational church started in 1991. The Archdiocese of Baltimore said that the church building had housed one of its parishes until 1986 when it was sold to a non-Catholic denomination. The church was consecrated in 1834.

