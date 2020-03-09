Ex-Baltimore mayor’s request to delay prison start granted

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has granted an incarceration delay request for a former Baltimore mayor who pleaded guilty…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has granted an incarceration delay request for a former Baltimore mayor who pleaded guilty to fraud charges involving sales of her children’s books.

Disgraced Mayor Catherine Pugh’s filed a motion to delay her incarceration until April 27.

It was granted last week. A motion filed March 2 requested the delay until her niece, who lives with her, completes the semester at the University of Maryland Law School. Assistant U.S. Attorney Marty Clarke didn’t object.

Pugh pleaded guilty in November to several fraud charges in relation to her making more than $850,000 from selling her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books to businesses and nonprofits to promote her political career.

She was sentenced to three years in February.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.