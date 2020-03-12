Death of man shot over 20 years ago ruled a homicide

A man who was shot over 20 years ago has recently died, and now authorities are ruling his death a homicide.

News outlets report Baltimore police said Tuesday that an autopsy had been performed on 46-year-old Keith Cooper.

Results of the autopsy showed Cooper died in October 2019 from complications related to a shooting in which he was wounded in August 1997.

Police say homicide detectives are working with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation. It’s unclear whether authorities are seeking the shooter.

