Baltimore police investigate 3 shootings, including fatality

Police in Baltimore are investigating several overnight shootings, including on that killed a man.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating several overnight shootings, including on that killed a man.

The Baltimore Police Department issued a news release Saturday saying that just before midnight on Friday , officers were called to a report of a shooting in the southern part of the city.

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to separate shootings in the northern part of the city in which men were shot with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.