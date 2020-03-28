Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police investigate 3…

Baltimore police investigate 3 shootings, including fatality

The Associated Press

March 28, 2020, 11:56 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating several overnight shootings, including on that killed a man.

The Baltimore Police Department issued a news release Saturday saying that just before midnight on Friday , officers were called to a report of a shooting in the southern part of the city.

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to separate shootings in the northern part of the city in which men were shot with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

