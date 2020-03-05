Baltimore man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges

A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges in a deal with prosecutors that calls for a sentence of 12 years in prison.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges in a deal with prosecutors that calls for a sentence of 12 years in prison.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Wednesday said that 48-year-old Brian Lockett pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and to possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Lockett was charged under an initiative targeting the illegal distribution of fentanyl, its analogues and other synthetic opioids.

Prosecutors say law enforcement officers searching Lockett’s basement bedroom found more than 1,600 gelcaps that contained acetylfentanyl, fentanyl or heroin.

They also found other drugs and a handgun.

