96-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Baltimore home

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore medical examiner has ruled that a 96-year-old woman who was found dead in her home had been stabbed to death.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach confirmed Thursday that Evelyn Bailey died from “sharp force trauma.”

Investigators couldn’t immediately determine what kind of weapon was used to cause the trauma, and Peach said she didn’t know how many wounds Bailey sustained.

Police said a caregiver arriving to Bailey’s home Wednesday morning found the victim with fatal wounds to her upper body.

The agency is continuing to investigate.

