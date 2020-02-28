Federal funding denied for Baltimore flood management study

A $3.2 million study that was supposed to evaluate Baltimore's risk of storm flooding has been suspended after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to secure federal funding.

The agency’s Baltimore division announced Tuesday that work would be halted on the risk management study.

It would have assessed the vulnerability of Baltimore’s infrastructure, including hospitals and evacuation routes, in the case of severe storms.

A statement from the agency said the Baltimore region was identified as a focus area due its high susceptibility to flooding outlined in a 2015 study administered in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

