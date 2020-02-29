Baltimore violence leaves three dead, another injured

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore are investigating a string of violent crimes that has left three people dead…

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore are investigating a string of violent crimes that has left three people dead and another injured.

Police say 37 year-old Floyd Huntley and 26-year-old Graham Blake died Friday night after both were shot in the head in separate incidents.

A 19-year-old man has been taken into custody as a person of interest in Blake’s shooting.

A third incident Friday night involved a 29-year-old man who was shot in the hand after being approached by two men on Fulton Avenue.

Police say 60-year-old Louis Henson died Saturday of injuries he suffered in an assault on Feb. 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.