Baltimore police respond to 7 shootings less than 24 hours

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore police say three more people were shot overnight after after three men were killed and a woman was injured in shootings earlier Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the latest shooting happened just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the Hollins Market neighborhood for a shooting.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot in the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital.

The violence began at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when a man was fatally shot in the chest. About 30 minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle a half-mile away, police said.

